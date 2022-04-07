UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Launch CASO In Shopian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district on Thursday.

The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Haripora area of the district and launched searches, said a press release.

The forces' personnel also fired several bullets which created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The operation was going on when reports last came in.

More Stories From Kashmir

