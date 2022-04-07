Indian Troops Launch CASO In Shopian
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:02 PM
Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district on Thursday.
The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Haripora area of the district and launched searches, said a press release.
The forces' personnel also fired several bullets which created an atmosphere of fear in the area.
The operation was going on when reports last came in.