Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian district on Thursday.

The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Haripora area of the district and launched searches, said a press release.

The forces' personnel also fired several bullets which created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The operation was going on when reports last came in.