ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Friday.

The troops cordoned off Harwan area of Sopore and started door-to-door searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A large number of troops and police personnel have been deployed in the area.