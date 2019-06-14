UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launch CASOs In Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops have launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in different areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops cordoned off Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in the district this morning and launched searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops also launched similar operation at Nehama in Tral area of the district.

Indian police personnel during house raids arrested two graduation students, Showkat Ahmad Lone and Nadeem Ahmad Wagay, in Tral.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

On the other hand, dead body of a woman was recovered near Bhalla Bridge in Bhaderwah town.

