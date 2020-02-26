Indian troops launch cordon and search operation in Pulwama

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian troops on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The troops cordoned off Kareemabad area of the district and launched house-to-house search.

A large number of Indian police personnel and troops have been deployed in the area, causing great inconvenience to the local people.

The operation continued till last reports came in, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested two youth during a raid in Gulbugh area of Pulwama, late last night. The police dubbed the arrested youth, Aaqib Maqbool Lone and Naser Ahmed Hurra, as over ground workers of mujahideen.