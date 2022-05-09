Indian troops launch one more CASO in Shopian

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched another cordon and search operation (CASO) in Shopian district.

The Indian army's Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in the Pandoshan area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Two civilians were injured by Indian troops' firing during the CASO in the area.

The forces personnel blocked the entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, earlier Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the same district.

