Indian Troops Launch Operation In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Indian troops launch operation in IOK

India's Republic Day has brought more miseries to the already besieged people as Indian troops have intensified checking and frisking in Srinagar city and other parts of the territory in the name of so-called security measures.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district, Indian Held Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Hari-Pari area of Tral in the wee hours and started searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

