Indian troops launch operations in Baramulla, Pulwama areas

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Pulwama districts on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Pulwama districts on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops cordoned off Dooru village in Sopore area of Baramulla district. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of Dooru and started a door-to-door search operation.

The Indian forces also launched a similar operation in Tumluhal area of Pulwama district. The forces' personnel started house-to-house searches after blocking all entry and exit points of the area.

The military operations in the two areas continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a driver was injured after Indian troops fired at him during an ambush when he was returning home in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, last night.

Reports said that Muhammad Shafi Ganai, a resident of Wahibugh village of Pulwama, was returning home in his car from Gulzarpora village along with three other villagers at midnight on Friday. As the car reached Romeshi rivulet, it was fired upon by Indian troops, who had laid an ambush there. He sustained injury in his hand.

On the other hand, a constable of Indian police's intelligence wing committed suicide in Jammu.

The constable identified as Arjun Dev, who was undergoing lower class course at the training center Sujwan, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian police personnel and troops to 434 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.