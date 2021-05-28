Indian Troops Launch Search Operation In Shopian
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:35 PM
In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops launched cordon and search operation in Shopian district on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops launched cordon and search operation in Shopian district on Friday.
The troops cordoned off Arshipora area of the district and launched searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.
The joint team of Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the area, a police officer told media men.
The operation continued till last reports came in.