Indian troops launch siege, search operation in Sopore

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Indian troops on Monday launched a siege and search operation in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the personnel associated with 52 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Police cordoned off Balgam area of Sopore and conducted house-to-house search operations.

The troops also closed all routes to the area and restricted the movement of people.