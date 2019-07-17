UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Launch Violent Operations In IoK

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Indian troops launch violent operations in IoK

Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir has launched violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama and Islamabad districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir has launched violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police during operation arrested a youth at Jabgaripora in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

The troops started a violent cordon and search operation in Gund Brath in Sopore.

The authorities suspended internet services, shut schools and closed all entry and exit points in Sopore town .The firing in the area is going on till last reports came in.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in the Malangpora area of Pulwama, Khiram-Srigufwara in Islamabad and Khatana Mohallah in Bandipora district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier named Naik Ramandeep Singh (35) died after he fell into a deep gorge in Pharkiyan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

Related Topics

India Firing Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Internet Police Died Sopore Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

10 Nanbais arrested in Peshawar

15 minutes ago

Two Russians Face Criminal Charges Over Firework E ..

15 minutes ago

Forest dept evolves plan to provide training to be ..

15 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry files defamation suit against Sami ..

34 minutes ago

Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport r ..

43 minutes ago

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.