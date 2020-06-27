UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Launched A Massive Cordon, Search Operation In Poonch

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:38 PM

LAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops have launched a massive cordon and search operation in Poonch district of Jammu region.

The troops cordoned off several villages in Saujiyan and Loran areas of the district and launched searches.

The operation continued till last reports came in, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

On the other hand, the troops launched a similar operation in Sumbal area of Bandipora district after unidentified gunmen fired upon a naka party of Indian forces.

