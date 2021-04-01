UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 11 Kashmiris In March

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:31 PM

Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in March

Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred eleven Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the last month of March

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred eleven Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the last month of March.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday of those killed including three youth were martyred in a fake encounter.

During the month, fifty-one (51) youth were critically injured due to use of brute force including firing of pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary troops on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.

During the period, Indian police, troops and National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 110 civilians, mostly political activists, youth and students and several of them were booked under black laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

The forces' personnel also misbehaved and molested a female and destroyed and damaged twelve (12) houses and structures during so-called cordon and search operations in the month.

More Stories From Kashmir

