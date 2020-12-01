UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 15 Kashmiris In November

Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in November

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fifteen Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Tuesday, of those killed, one youth was martyred in custody and four in a fake encounter.

During the month, 97 youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the occupied territory while 31 people, mostly youth and activists, were arrested, several of them under black law Public Safety Act.

The police personnel also misbehaved with at least seven women and damaged a house during the period.

