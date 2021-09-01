Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in August

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local security forces in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 18 innocent Kashmiris during the last month of August

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday that around 3 of the martyred Kashmiris were killed in fake encounters.

The killings by the troops rendered 2 women widowed and 3 children orphaned.

During the month, 60 youth were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of pellet and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.

As many as 202 civilians mostly youth, activists and students were arrested and several of them were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The troops destroyed 9 houses by using chemical explosives and mortar shells during 234 violent cordon and search operations during the period.