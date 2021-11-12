UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr 2 More Youth In IIOJK, Toll Rises To 3 Since Yesterday

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

Indian troops martyr 2 more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 3 since yesterday

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, taking the toll to three since yesterday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, taking the toll to three since yesterday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a youth was martyred by the troops today morning during an ongoing cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chawalgam area of Kulgam district, taking the number of youth killed in the area to two.

Earlier, a youth was martyred during the initial stages of the violent military operation, which began in Chawalgam area on Thursday.

In Srinagar, the troops martyred a youth in a fake encounter during a separate cordon and search operation in Bemina area of the city.

Both the military operations were going on in Kulgam and Srinagar till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Indian troops along with Central Reserve Police Force conducted surprise search and frisking operation in Saraibala and its adjoining areas of Srinagar city as part of a ploy to create an atmosphere of terror and fear in Srinagar district. "Pedestrians were frisked while shopkeepers were also asked to provide details about salesmen etc," an Indian official said.

