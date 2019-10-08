UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr 2 Youth In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:31 PM

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Awantipora area of the district. Violent military operations are going on in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of the territory for the past 12 days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, life remains badly hit in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 65th day, today, with reports of night raids, arrests of young boys and multiple deaths amid the ongoing military clampdown coupled with communications blackout. The people in the territory are facing shortages of essential commodities as main markets continue to remain shut and public transport off the roads.

India-based online news portal, NewsClickin, has made a scathing attack on Indian Supreme Court over its silence, inaction and indifference to a number of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The web portal cited UN experts that the blackout is a form of collective punishment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and remarked the concerns raised by the experts had failed to awaken the constitutional conscience of the Supreme Court.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian top court had adjourned the hearings on these petitions until November 14.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Bharatiya Janata Party government is conspiring to pave the way for a Hindu chief minister through gerrymandering in the name of delimitation. BJP Kashmir chief, Ravinder Raina in a media interview in Jammu said the party is hopeful of getting its 'first Chief Minister' after the planned delimitation of the Assembly Constituencies.

In Washington, the US Foreign Affairs Committee has said that the communications shutdown is having a devastating impact on Kashmiris and called for lifting of the restrictions. The committee in its official statement on Twitter cited the death of 22-year-old Amir Farooq Dar after being bitten by a snake and said that he died because his family could not get him anti-venom in time due to severe lockdown.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur defended his speech, which he delivered on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 27th September.

He said that he had also raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met in Vladivostok, Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly India Attack Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister United Nations Russia Washington Parliament Twitter Narendra Modi Died Young Jammu Srinagar Kuala Lumpur Vladivostok New York September November Market Muslim Family Media Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

22 minutes ago

Leader of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent Killed i ..

25 seconds ago

Senate body for setting up forensic lab in each pr ..

27 seconds ago

Teenager Gauff makes most of second chance in Linz ..

29 seconds ago

UN Chief Proposes $17.8Mln, 60 Posts for Mechanism ..

34 seconds ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.