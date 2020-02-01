Indian troops martyr 21 Kashmiris in Jan 2020

The Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of Januar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month of January.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on Saturday, during the month, 14 people were critically injured during to firing by pellets, bullets and tear gas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in Occupied Valley by January 31.

As many as 104 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyat activists were arrested and several of them under notorious public Safety Act during the period.

The troops molested at least three women and ransacked and damaged five houses during the month.