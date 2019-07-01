UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 28 Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:52 PM

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred twenty eight (28) Kashmiris including two youth in a fake encounter during the last month of June

Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred twenty eight (28) Kashmiris including two youth in a fake encounter during the last month of June.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday , the killings rendered two (2) women widowed and three (3) children orphaned.

