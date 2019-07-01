UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 28 Kashmiris In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, in Indian Held Kashmir, martyred twenty eight (28) Kashmiris including two youth in a fake encounter during the last month of June.

The killings rendered two (2) women widowed and three (3) children orphaned, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

During the period, one hundred thirty (130) people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters while ninety seven (97) people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations.

The troops also destroyed and damaged eighteen (18) residential houses and molested a girl during the month.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Hilal Ahmad Butt at Lassipora in Pulwama district who was killed by Indian troops at Bugam in Budgam district on Sunday.

