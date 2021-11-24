Indian Troops Martyr 3 Kashmiri Youngsters In Srinagar
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Occupation troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of Srinagar.
The operation continued till last reports came in.