Indian Troops Martyr 3 Kashmiri Youngsters In Srinagar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:24 PM

Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youngsters in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Occupation troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of Srinagar.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

