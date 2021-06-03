UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 44 Kashmiris In 100 Days Of Ceasefire: Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:56 PM

On the completion of 100 days of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred forty-four (44) Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :On the completion of 100 days of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred forty-four (44) Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) report released on the completion of 100 days of the ceasefire, the Indian troops destroyed and damaged at least twenty houses and structures during over 720 violent cordon and search operations in the occupied territory.

The personnel of Indian forces detained 326 youth and injured over 143 people after using brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shells during the period.

The political observers in Srinagar, talking to media men, said that there was no change on ground in Indian military violence and the anti-Kashmir policies of the BJP regime in IIOJ&K. They maintained that Indian authorities continued their door-to-door search operations during the period, when people were facing economic sufferings due to military lockdown and COVID-19.

India and Pakistan in the month of February this year, agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors.

