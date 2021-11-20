UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr A Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ashmuji area of the district. The operation was continued till last reports came in.Further details are awaited.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T2 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T20I match series

15 minutes ago
 CJP says courts are working independently to deliv ..

CJP says courts are working independently to deliver justice

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal s ..

Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series

19 seconds ago
 One dies, seven new corona infections in 24 hours

One dies, seven new corona infections in 24 hours

22 seconds ago
 Experts for augmenting skilled labour force to att ..

Experts for augmenting skilled labour force to attain economic growth

23 seconds ago
 Nation observes 85th birth anniversary of Gen Hami ..

Nation observes 85th birth anniversary of Gen Hamid with reverence

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.