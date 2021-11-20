Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ashmuji area of the district. The operation was continued till last reports came in.Further details are awaited.