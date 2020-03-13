UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Mudassir Ahmed Butt during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Leaders of prominent Kashmiri organizations in their strong words, have condemned the incident and deplored that India was consistently following the policy of repression to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement.

