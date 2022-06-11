UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in the wee hours in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in the wee hours in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the wee hours, today, in the Khandipora area of the district.

The occupation authorities have suspended the internet service in the area while the operation was going on till last reports came in.

