Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Tuesday .The youth was killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Charsoo-Awantipora area of the district Pulwama.In a statement on Twitter, police said that one militant was killed in a gunfight in Charsoo village of the district.

"The operation is going on," it said.