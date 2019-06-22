UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:33 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Bujtalan in Boniyar area of Uri.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Indian troops also launched Cordon and Search Operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The troops sealed all exit points and launched and house to house searches in these villages. The operation was underway in the areas when this report was filed.

