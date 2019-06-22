UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Baramullah

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramullah

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, today

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, today.The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Bujtalan in Boniyar area of Uri.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

The operation continued till last reports came in.Indian troops also launched Cordon and Search Operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The troops sealed all exit points and launched and house to house searches in these villages. The operation was underway in the areas when this report was filed.

