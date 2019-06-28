UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Badgam

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service , the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation continued till last report came in.

The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the entire Badgam district.

Meanwhile, the killing of the youth triggered forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them critically.

A youth, Shabbir Ahmed, who sustained bullet injury, was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. As per the doctors, Shabbir sustained bullet wound in his lower abdomen and is being operated upon. They said that his condition was not well.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Mobile Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Editorial: As tensions rise in the Gulf, the stake ..

18 minutes ago

Belarus Removed Over 705,200 Tonnes of Contaminate ..

23 minutes ago

Minsk May Host Belarusian-Russian-Tajik Top-Level ..

23 minutes ago

Russia, China, India Help to Resolve Acute Global ..

60 minutes ago

People of merged districts of erstwhile FATA welco ..

60 minutes ago

Two migrants evacuated from Sea-Watch rescue boat ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.