Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service , the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation continued till last report came in.

The occupation authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the entire Badgam district.

Meanwhile, the killing of the youth triggered forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them critically.

A youth, Shabbir Ahmed, who sustained bullet injury, was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. As per the doctors, Shabbir sustained bullet wound in his lower abdomen and is being operated upon. They said that his condition was not well.