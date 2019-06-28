UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Badgam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, Friday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, Friday.The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district.

The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation continued till last report came in. �

Related Topics

India

Recent Stories

HEC, PIEAS Award Participants of Int'l Science Oly ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Pay Contribution to Council of Europe in ..

8 minutes ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani meets Chaudh ..

4 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Razi

4 minutes ago

Cement exports up 25 pc in 11 months

4 minutes ago

Gold imports dip 38.56 pc in 11 months

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.