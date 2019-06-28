Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Badgam

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, Friday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, Friday.The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district.

The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation continued till last report came in. �