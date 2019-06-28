Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Badgam
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:40 PM
Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district, Friday.The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Gund Chekpora in Nowgam area of the district.
The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The operation continued till last report came in. �