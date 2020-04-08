UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:24 PM

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of Baramulla district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Wednesday.

The youth was martyred by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Gulababad Arampora area of Sopore town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area.

