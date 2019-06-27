UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One Kashmiri Youth In Islamabd District

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:12 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the troops martyred the youth, Aadil Rehman Das, in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation at Sirhama in Bijbehara area of the district, last evening.

The dead body of Aadil Rehman Das was found on a hilltop at Boomteng near Sirhama area of the district, a local told media men.

The troops also arrested another youth, Arif Ahmed, in an injured condition.

