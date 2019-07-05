Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth, Sameer Ahmed, during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.

The troops also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door searches.

In a statement, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressed serious concern about the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, said that continued house arrest was grossly effected his well being. The statement said it is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities.