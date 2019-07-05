UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr One More Youth In IHK

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:19 PM

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir on Friday.

The troops martyred the youth, Sameer Ahmed, during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.

The troops also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door searches.

In a statement, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressed serious concern about the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, said that continued house arrest was grossly effected his well being. The statement said it is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities.

Related Topics

India Internet Hurriyat Conference Mobile Man Media All

Recent Stories

Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Milit ..

54 seconds ago

NHA starts anti- encroachment drive on Peshawar Ro ..

55 seconds ago

Forest Deptt to plant 800,000 saplings in rainy se ..

57 seconds ago

RTO visits Sialkot International Airport Limited

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 12.68 bln for highe ..

8 minutes ago

FIRs to be registered against encroachers: distt a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.