Indian troops martyr one youth in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Sopore town, Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Wednesday.

The youth identified as Adnan Channa was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The martyr was a resident of Old Town, Baramulla. The killing of Adnan Channa triggered shutdown in Sopore and Baramulla towns. The locals took to the streets and held anti-India protests against the killing. The authorities suspended internet services and closed all educational institutions in Sopore and Baramulla.