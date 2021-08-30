Indian troops martyr one youth in Poonch

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Poonch district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Poonch district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was killed by the troops during continued military and search operation near LOC area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.