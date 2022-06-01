Indian troops martyr thirty-two Kashmiris in May

Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 32 Kashmiris during the last month of May in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 32 Kashmiris during the last month of May in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday, of those martyred 2 youth were killed in a fake encounter. During the period, at least 26 people were injured due to the use of brute force including teargas shelling by the troops in the territory. Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 92 people, mostly youth, and destroyed 3 residential houses during 180 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory and play a role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian wrath.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, talking to media persons in Udhampur said the killing of a woman teacher in Kulgam district has put a question mark over the claims of peace and safety of people in IIOJK by the Indian government.

He said, the Kashmiris including Pandits and Muslims are being killed, but the Indian authorities are still reluctant to accept the fact and are claiming high and tall that the peace has been achieved.

Kashmiri Pandits have threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if the Modi-led Indian government did not relocate them to safe places. During demonstrations at various places against the killing of the woman teacher inside a school at Gopalpora in Kulgam district, yesterday, the protesters said that they were asking for temporary relocation for two to three years till situation in the valley returns to normal.

An Indian paramilitary soldier died under mysterious circumstances at District Police Lines in Pulwama district, today. A Special Police Officer of Indian police was found dead near his home in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

On the other hand, Hindutva forces are now eyeing on the main Jamia Masjid in Bhopal city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to demolish it on the pretext that it was built on a Hindu temple. In this regard, extremist Hindu organization Sanskriti Bachao Manch has sent a memorandum to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an archaeological survey of the historic mosque.