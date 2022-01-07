UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In Budgam

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Budgam district on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

The youth were martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested four youth during the cordon and search operation in downtown area of Srinagar city.

