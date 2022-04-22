UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 12:09 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The youth were martyred by Indian army's Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary and Special Operation Group during a violent cordon and search operation (CASO) in Pariswani area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, five Indian troops were injured in an attack during the Sehri time in the same area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

