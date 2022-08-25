Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, on Thursday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation in Kamalkote, Uri area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.