Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in In Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

The youth were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during cordon and search operations at Pazalpora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a laborer was shot dead by unknown attackers in South Kashmir's Kakpora area of Pulwama district on today, police said.