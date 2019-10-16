UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In In Occupied Kashmir

Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in In Occupied Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Wednesday.

The youth were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during cordon and search operations at Pazalpora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a laborer was shot dead by unknown attackers in South Kashmir's Kakpora area of Pulwama district on today, police said.

