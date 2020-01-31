UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:25 PM

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district Friday

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district Friday.According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred after Indian troops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Nagrota area of the district and fired at the vehicle.

The troop cordoned off the area and started a search operation, which continued till last reports came in.

The troops and police arrested two persons including driver of the truck, a police official said.Earlier, one Indian policeman was critically injured in an attack in the same area.

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway has been closed for traffic, a traffic police official told media men.Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Islamabad Police Driver Vehicle Traffic Jammu Same Media

Recent Stories

MoST to present $30 billion export plan before PM: ..

3 minutes ago

4 including 3 brothers die in road mishap at Gujar ..

4 minutes ago

Had US accepted Pakistan plea it would not have f ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

4 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Avoid ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.