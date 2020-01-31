Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district Friday

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district Friday.According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred after Indian troops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Nagrota area of the district and fired at the vehicle.

The troop cordoned off the area and started a search operation, which continued till last reports came in.

The troops and police arrested two persons including driver of the truck, a police official said.Earlier, one Indian policeman was critically injured in an attack in the same area.

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway has been closed for traffic, a traffic police official told media men.Meanwhile, the troops launched cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.