Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora distt.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district of Indian Held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation at Baktur in Gurez area of the district.

An Indian army officer while confirming the killing said that the operation was still going on in the area.

On the other hand, unknown persons hurled a grenade on an Indian police party in Sharifabad area of Tral town.

Official sources said that the grenade exploded with a bang but nobody was hurt in the attack. Soon after the incident, Indian troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, dead body of a 35-year-old man, Abdul Gani Wagay, was found at Yar Kalampora in Shadimarg area of Pulwama district, today.

Reports said that some locals spotted the body at Yar Kalampora and immediately informed the police.