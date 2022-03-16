UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three More Youth In Srinagar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Indian troops martyr three more youth in Srinagar

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar Wednesday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area while people were not allowed to come out of their homes. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Railway authorities told the media that the train service from Banihal to Baramulla has been suspended.

Related Topics

India Srinagar Media All From

Recent Stories

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islama ..

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

13 minutes ago
 Skipper Yoshida back, no Tomiyasu as Japan look to ..

Skipper Yoshida back, no Tomiyasu as Japan look to seal World Cup spot

2 minutes ago
 Nosham Coalfield: Geological maps, technical repor ..

Nosham Coalfield: Geological maps, technical report's compilation in final phase ..

2 minutes ago
 Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine preside ..

Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine president; Biden to visit NATO

28 minutes ago
 US steps up aid to Ukraine

US steps up aid to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Excise police recover 266 kg hashish

Excise police recover 266 kg hashish

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>