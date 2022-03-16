Indian troops martyr three more youth in Srinagar

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar Wednesday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area while people were not allowed to come out of their homes. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Railway authorities told the media that the train service from Banihal to Baramulla has been suspended.