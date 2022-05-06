UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Three Youth In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth on Friday in Islamabad district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth on Friday in Islamabad district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force personnel martyred the youth during a joint cordon and search operation in Pahalgam area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth from Baramulla and another youth Mohammad Ishfaq in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

The operations were continuing till last reports came in.

