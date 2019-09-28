Indian troops martyr three youth in Occupied Kashmir

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Naranag area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.