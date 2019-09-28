UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Three Youth In Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

Indian troops martyr three youth in Occupied Kashmir

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Naranag area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Media

Recent Stories

Safar crescent sighting on Sunday evening

2 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone showcases future technology benefi ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government bodies reveal readiness for G ..

14 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

Two killed, two injured in road accident in Sargod ..

2 minutes ago

Double amputee girl aged 9 debuts on Paris fashion ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.