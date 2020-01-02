UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Three Youth In Rajouri

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:14 PM

Indian troops martyr three youth in Rajouri

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district

Jammu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

The operation launched by the troops on Tuesday was going on till last reports came in.Earlier, two Indian soldiers identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghu Nath and Rifleman Arjun Magar were killed in an attack in the same area on Tuesday night.Meanwhile, Indian police during a house raid arrested a youth in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

Related Topics

India Attack Police Same Nowshera

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

1 minute ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

4 minutes ago

PARC planning to promote local high milk producing ..

4 minutes ago

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, ..

4 minutes ago

Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper cr ..

4 minutes ago

IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.