UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:05 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district, Jammu region in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation (CASO) in Thanamudi area of the district, KMS reported.

The whole area was cordon off by troops and mobile connectivity to the area was suspended.

