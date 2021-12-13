UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Fake Encounter In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:48 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in fake encounter in Srinagar

Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Srinagar district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), youth were martyred by Indian troops in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Rangret area of the district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), youth were martyred by Indian troops in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Rangret area of the district, today.

The killing triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Rangret area. As the news about the fake encounter spread in the area, men, women and children came out of their houses and raised anti-India slogans.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The authorities sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services.

More Stories From Kashmir

