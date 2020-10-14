UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Chakura area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was critically injured after he was deliberately hit by an Indian army vehicle in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

Related Topics

India Injured Army Vehicle Jammu Man Media

Recent Stories

Third member of car lifter gang held

1 minute ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

1 minute ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

1 minute ago

T-20 Cricket matches; CTP implementing traffic pla ..

4 minutes ago

Pope promises to take more care with virus measure ..

4 minutes ago

2 Million Beneficiaries across Punjab pay over PKR ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.