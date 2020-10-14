Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Chakura area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was critically injured after he was deliberately hit by an Indian army vehicle in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.