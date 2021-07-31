UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:28 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Saturday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Saturday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon of and search operation at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of the district, KMS reported.

