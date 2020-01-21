UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmir youth in Pulwama district, Tuesday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmir youth in Pulwama district, Tuesday.The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation led by Indian central Reserve police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Indian army in Awanitpora area of the district.

With the latest killing, the number of martyred youth during the past 48 eight hours has risen to 5. The troops killed three youth in Shopian district, yesterday.Earlier, two Indian soldiers were also critically injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

